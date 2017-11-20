INXS 'Kick' 30th AnniversaryThe new 30th-anniversary edition of INXS's sixth album, Kick, arrives on November 24th! Housed in glorious DVD size fan-deluxe packaging, the 30th anniversary edition of Kick extends previous editions with additional B-sides, rare mixes and bonus tracks over 3CDs. In addition, it will feature the album mixed in Dolby Atmos® by producer Giles Martin and Sam Okell at Abbey Road Studios. The new mix appears on a Blu-ray disc along with all the promo videos. Enter for your chance to win a copy of the INXS “KICK' 30th Anniversary Edition 3-CD/1-Blu-ray! Twenty qualifying prize winners will win the Best of INXS CD and one grand prize winner will win the 30th Anniversary of INXS's album, Kick.