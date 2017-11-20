Contests

INXS 'Kick' 30th AnniversaryThe new 30th-anniversary edition of INXS's sixth album, Kick, arrives on November 24th! Housed in glorious DVD size fan-deluxe packaging, the 30th anniversary edition of Kick extends previous editions with additional B-sides, rare mixes and bonus tracks over 3CDs. In addition, it will feature the album mixed in Dolby Atmos® by producer Giles Martin and Sam Okell at Abbey Road Studios. The new mix appears on a Blu-ray disc along with all the promo videos. Enter for your chance to win a copy of the INXS “KICK' 30th Anniversary Edition 3-CD/1-Blu-ray! Twenty qualifying prize winners will win the Best of INXS CD and one grand prize winner will win the 30th Anniversary of INXS's album, Kick.
93XRT Big Beat Show: TyphoonTyphoon is coming to Metro on January 19th for a 93XRT Big Beat show as a part of the Tomorrow Never Knows Festival. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show! Tickets are on sale now. Visit metrochicago.com for more information.
93XRT Show: LuciusLucius returns to Chicago for a 93XRT show at Thalia Hall on March 13th. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show! Tickets are on sale now. Visit thaliahallchicago.com for more information.
93XRT Show: Glen HansardGlen Hansard returns to Chicago for a 93XRT show on March 18th. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show! Tickets are on sale now. Visit jamusa.com for more information.
93XRT Show: RostamRostam is coming to Lincoln Hall on February 10th for a 93XRT show! Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Tickets are on sale now. Visit lh-st.com for more information.
93XRT Show: Dan AuerbachDan Auerbach returns to Chicago on April 2nd for a 93XRT show at the Riviera Theatre. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show! Tickets are on sale now. Visit jamusa.com for more information.

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances
XRT Presale Privileges FREE Concert Tickets

Listen Live