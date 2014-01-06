Eurythmics to Reunite for CBS Beatles Tribute Show

By Brian Ives 

When we asked Dave Stewart if he and Annie Lennox would ever reunite the Eurythmics, he told us, “We’ve never said we would never work together again.” Now, news comes that they will, in fact, be sharing the stage for one night only.

The Eurythmics are among the first performers announced for The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles which will be recorded the night after the GRAMMYs on Monday, Jan. 27.  

The program will be broadcast exactly 50 years to the day of the Beatles‘ debut performance on The Ed Sullivan Show, Sunday, February 9, (8 p.m., live ET/delayed PT) on CBS.

