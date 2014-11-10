Watch President Obama Jam With John Fogerty & Willie Nelson

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Barack Obama, John Fogerty, Willie Nelson
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: President Barack Obama speaks at "A Salute to the Troops: In Performance at the White House" on the South Lawn November 6, 2014 in Washington, DC. The President and First Lady invited music legends, members of the U.S. military, military veterans, and their families to the White House for a celebration of the men and women who serve the United States. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

The PBS series In Performance at the White House is a long running program that has seen performers such as Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney & more performing at the White House. Recently, President Obama & First Lady Michelle Obama hosted American service men & woman, veterans, and their families to offer a salute to the troops and their service.

Willie Nelson, John Fogerty, Mary J. Blige, Common and more were on hand to perform and salute the troops. All musicians joined forces in the encore to perform Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” and the President joined in on the sing-along.

Comments

One Comment

  1. CB² says:
    November 10, 2014 at 7:18 pm

    Reblogged this on mylifeissosweet.

    Reply

