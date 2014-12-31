Michael Stipe Performs First Show Since R.E.M. Break Up

By Marty Rosenbaum
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Michael Stipe attends the "American Hustle" screening at Ziegfeld Theater on December 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

After an interview with CBS This Morning a few weeks back, Michael Stipe expressed his interest in singing again, albeit, without his compatriots from R.E.M. Swiftly, he returned to the stage two nights ago.

Stipe performed as an unannounced opener for Patti Smith this past Monday evening at Webster Hall in New York. Playing six songs with a mix of covers and R.E.M. originals, it came as a nice surprise to see Stipe back on stage.

While there is no word if he as additional performances planned, you can listen to part of Michael Stipe’s return to the stage along with a setlist here.

