Bob Weir and Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The EP Kids Rock Chorus is a children’s choir based out of East Providence, Rhode Island and judging by their YouTube channel, are the ultimate rock stars.

They’ve covered songs like “Golden Slumbers”, “Heart Of Gold”, “Buddy Holly”, and more in the past. Now, they can add the Grateful Dead to their repertoire. Watch below as the choir covers “Ripple”.

