THE BIG BEAT: June 6, 2016 [Listen]

By Jason Thomas
Filed Under: bigbeat, thebigbeat

10pm

Whitney – “No Matter Where We Go” (Secretly Canadian)

Wolf Parade – “Mr. Startup” (Wolf Parade Productions)

Bat For Lashes – “Sunday Love” (Parlophone/Warner Bros.)

(break)

King Khan – “Children of the World” (Merge)

Holy F@#* – “Xed Eyes” (Innovative Leisure)

Methyl Ethel – “Twilight Driving” (4AD)

The Avalanches – “Frankie Sinatra” (Astralwerks)

The Strokes – “Drag Queen” (Cult)

Caveman – “Never Going Back” (Cinematic)

(break)

Classixx – “I Feel Numb (feat. Alex Frankel)” (Innovative Leisure)

Throws – “The Harbour” (Thrill Jockey)

SULK – “No Illusions” (Echo Drug)

11pm

Moonface and Siinai – “Risto’s Riff” (Jagjaguwar)

Flume – “Tiny Cities (feat. Beck)” (Mom + Pop)

NOTHING – “The Dead Are Dumb” (Relapse)

(break)

Tegan and Sara – “U-Turn” (Warner Bros.)

Max Jury – “Beg & Crawl” (Marathon Artists)

Wild Beasts – “Get My Bang” (Domino)

Steve Gunn – “Conditions Wild” (Matador)

Ladyhawke – “A Love Song” (Polyvinyl)

James Blake – “Radio Silence” (Republic)

(break)

Shura – “Touch” (Interscope)

Car Seat Headrest – “Vincent” (Matador)

The Amazing – “Ambulance” (Partisan)

More from Jason Thomas
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances
XRT Presale Privileges FREE Concert Tickets

Listen Live