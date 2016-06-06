THE BIG BEAT: June 6, 2016 [Listen]

10pm
Whitney – “No Matter Where We Go” (Secretly Canadian)
Wolf Parade – “Mr. Startup” (Wolf Parade Productions)
Bat For Lashes – “Sunday Love” (Parlophone/Warner Bros.)
(break)
King Khan – “Children of the World” (Merge)
Holy F@#* – “Xed Eyes” (Innovative Leisure)
Methyl Ethel – “Twilight Driving” (4AD)
The Avalanches – “Frankie Sinatra” (Astralwerks)
The Strokes – “Drag Queen” (Cult)
Caveman – “Never Going Back” (Cinematic)
(break)
Classixx – “I Feel Numb (feat. Alex Frankel)” (Innovative Leisure)
Throws – “The Harbour” (Thrill Jockey)
SULK – “No Illusions” (Echo Drug)
11pm
Moonface and Siinai – “Risto’s Riff” (Jagjaguwar)
Flume – “Tiny Cities (feat. Beck)” (Mom + Pop)
NOTHING – “The Dead Are Dumb” (Relapse)
(break)
Tegan and Sara – “U-Turn” (Warner Bros.)
Max Jury – “Beg & Crawl” (Marathon Artists)
Wild Beasts – “Get My Bang” (Domino)
Steve Gunn – “Conditions Wild” (Matador)
Ladyhawke – “A Love Song” (Polyvinyl)
James Blake – “Radio Silence” (Republic)
(break)
Shura – “Touch” (Interscope)
Car Seat Headrest – “Vincent” (Matador)
The Amazing – “Ambulance” (Partisan)
