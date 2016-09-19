The 10 Worst Towns In Illinois

Ever feel like your neighboring town is the worst? Well, if you live in the vicinity of these areas you have some back up!
A company called RoadSnacks put out an analysis on the best and worst towns in Illinois. The good news? The 10 best towns are all Chicago suburbs.
Among the factors used to determine the rankings of nearly 350 municipalities: Crime, unemployment, weather, median income, housing vacancies and education quality (measured per-pupil spending).
Benton took home the title as “Illinois’ Worst Town.” Located off Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Benton residents had a 1 in 40 chance of having something stolen from them last year, a 9.4% unemployment rate, and a total of 17% of families below the poverty line,
The Worst Towns In Illinois
Benton
Danville
East St. Louis
Hoopeston
Kankakee
Litchfield
West Frankfort
Alton
Salem
Decatur
The Best Towns In Illinois
Wilmette
Buffalo Grove
Highland Park
Deerfield
Hinsdale
Elmhurst
Clarendon Hills
Northbrook
Park Ridge
Winfield
Head on over to CBS Chicago to find the full report and findings.
One Comment
I haven’t been to most of these towns but I have been to Alton. It’s actually a really sweet little town and surrounded by some really beautiful country, and right on the river. I don’t think it should be on this list or perhaps the criteria should be changed.