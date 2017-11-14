The Killers, Portugal. The Man, St. Vincent, And More To Play Hangout Music Fest

It’s never too early to start planning your next music festival.

The folks at Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores, AL announced their 2018 lineup today and it features some heavy hitters.

The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, Portugal. The Man, Cold War Kids, Anderson East, St. Vincent, Manchester Orchestra, Bahamas, Foster The People, Greta Van Fleet, Alice Merton, and more are set to play the festival.

The fest takes place from May 18-20. You can find out more info about the fest and tickets right here.

Check out the full lineup below.

Come hang 🤙 pic.twitter.com/m5ZrV8ocB6 — Hangout Music Fest (@Hangoutfest) November 14, 2017

