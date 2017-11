Even though he’s a rock star, Taylor Hawkins keeps things simple.

Case in point?

He still drives the same car he had in high school!

Hawkins’s main ride is a 2005 Subaru Baja. His second car is a red Toyota 4×4 from 1986, the same truck he had in high school (via CNBC).

Hawkins is one of the world’s richest drummers with nearly $20 million worth. When it comes to cars though, Hawkins prefers for a reliable ride instead of spending for a lavish vehicle.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram