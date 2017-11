Jeff Lynne’s ELO is touring for the first time in 30+ years next summer.

If you want to make sure you have tickets to their show on August 15 at the Allstate Arena before anyone else, listen up!

You can get tickets in the XRTS presale beginning this Thursday, November 16 at 10 AM by using the password “JLELO18” over at Ticketmaster.

In case you miss out on presale tickets, pick them up in the general onsale beginning at 10 AM Friday, November 17.