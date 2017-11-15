Michael M. From Chesterton

I’m a Steelworker in the Coke Plant and have been listening to XRT for 25 years.

I started working at a Neon Shop years ago and the glass bender always had what I discovered to be WXRT playing all day long. I’ve never stopped. I had a guy working on my house a few years ago and XRT was playing. The guy said towards the end the day, “Man, this station has been jamming music all day long!”. I told him it was WXRT.

3 favorite bands: My three favorite bands are Chicago’s Wilco, U2, and Ray LaMontagne.

Last great concert I saw: The last great concert saw was with wife, Christie, was Wilco at the Chicago Theatre, in February.. so I’m overdue for a good concert.

I’ve been playing guitar for 40 years, I’ve toured, opened up for some big names a few times.. even moved to LA to try and score a record deal. I have a small studio at home where I write and record. I still play out a few times a year with my old band named “Digital Hair”. Music is in my soul. I love my two sons and wife more than anything though. Life is great!!!

