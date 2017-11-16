Shy Steven Becomes Morrissey In New Bio Pic, England Is Mine

This week sees the release of Morrissey’s new album, ” Low In High School”. The Moz’s 11th album since the demise of The Smiths is out Friday and you’ve already heard “Spent The Day In Bed”, the catchy critique of the daily news cycle, on XRT.

Plus Saturday, Nov 25th he’s due in town for an XRT Show at The Riv, which has Morrissey fans holding their breath.

If all that wasn’t enough today Cleopatra Entertainment released the trailer for the forthcoming Morrissey bio-pic, “England Is Mine”. It tells the story of the young Steven Patrick Morrissey, a painfully shy 17 year old loner who lives for and writes about the burgeoning local music scene in late 70’s Manchester. He’s pushed by kindred spirit Linder Sterling to get up on stage and become the artist he was always meant to be.

The film directed by Oscar Nominee Mark Gill and Starring Jack Lowden (Dunkirk) as young Steven and Downtown Abbey’s Jessica Brown as Sterling is coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Formats December 12. Check out the excellent trailer here: