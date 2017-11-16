Weezer, Grizzly Bear, Greta Van Fleet. New Noise at Nine – Thursday 11/16/2017

Some tunes came across our speakers that made me do a double take. Grizzly Bear’s Painted Ruins, Greta Van Fleet’s 8 song EP From The Fires, and Sofi Tukker’s Best Friend are three that I played on this week’s show. Add nine more tunes and you’ve got a solid New Noise at Nine! I posted the entire playlist to 93XRT ‘s Spotify page.

If you’re digging what you’re hearing on New Noise at Nine, see a live show and buy music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta , and Spotify – my handle on all three is RyanArnoldRocks and let me know what you find!

Your pal,

–Ryan A.