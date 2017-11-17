Brian D. From McHenry

I am a Community Fund Raising Partner for a cool company called Collective Goods. We partner with local companies, schools and hospitals to help them support causes they believe in. We bring a fun pop up store to their location and their associates can shop for books, gifts, home decor and cool electronics. We donate a percentage of every sale back to their favorite charity. I am starting my 15th year and love my job.

My brother Michael turned me on to XRT in 1985. I used to look forward to getting my Featured Artist Card in the mail every month (back when there were one or two featured artist every day). I love telling my Amazon Alexia to “play WXRT in the living room” every time I walk in the house.

3 favorite bands: BoDeans, Cheap Trick, and Elvis Costello

Last great concert I saw: Go Gos at Ravinia. Best ever concert was Hot House Flower XRT show back in the late 80’s.

I’ve been married to my lovely wife Maureen for 25 years. We have a beautiful daughter Jules a Junior at Judson University. I grew up in Elk Grove Village and went to St. Viator High School and Illinois State Univ. Just started guitar lesson…. I wanna rock.

