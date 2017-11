Breakfast With The Beatles – November 19, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – The Fool On The Hill

Paul – My Valentine

A Perfect Circle – Imagine

The Beatles – It Won’t Be Long

The Beatles – I Forgot To Remember To Forget (Bbc)

Paul – The Lovely Linda

The Beatles – Real Love

Ringo – Electricity

The Beatles – I Me Mine

Oasis – I Am The Walrus (Glasgow)

The Beatles – Sexy Sadie

Traveling Wilburys – The End Of The Line

Paul – Just Because (Russian)

9 AM

The Beatles – What You’re Doing

Paul – 3 Legs

The Finn Brothers – Too Many People

The Beatles – Misery

Count Basie – Kansas City

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – The Long And Winding Road (Glyn Johns Mix)

Glen Tilbrook – You Never Give Me Your Money

John – I Don’t Wanna Face It

Johnny Hallyday – I Saw Her Standing There

The Beatles – You Won’t See Me

George – Woman Don’t You Cry For Me

The Beatles – She Said She Said

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – NOVEMBER 19, 2017

LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 11 PM – HITZ PIZZA & SPORTS BAR, 700 BUTTERFIELD RD, MUNDELEIN

JAY GOEPPNER BACKDATED BAND – WEDNESDAY, 8 PM – PETE MITCHELLS, 21000 S. FRANKFORT SQUARE, FRANKFORT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE MUSIC)

THE NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 1 AM – MISTER MO’S, 7214 W. COLLEGE DR, PALOS HEIGHTS – 21+ (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 9 PM TILL 1 AM – POTATO CREEK JOHNNY’S, 1850 WAUKEGAN RD, GLENVIEW – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

TWO OF US – BEATLE BRUNCH – SUNDAYS – LABANQUE HOTEL, 2034 RIDGE IN HOMEWOOD

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM