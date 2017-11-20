Artists Pay Tribute to AC/DC Guitarist Malcolm Young

By Hayden Wright

AC/DC co-founder and rhythm guitarist passed away on Saturday at age 64, three years after he began to suffer from dementia. Young retired in 2014 from his long and colorful career as a rock pioneer and international music icon. The Australian guitarist and his brother Angus founded AC/DC in 1973, touching generations of rock and roll fans over the last four decades. Artists on social media paid tribute to Young’s legacy and recalled fond memories with him.

“It is a sad day in rock and roll,” wrote Eddie Van Halen. “Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour. He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends.”

See more social media tributes here:

It is a sad day in rock and roll. Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Eddie Van Halen (@eddievanhalen) November 18, 2017

The driving engine of AC/DC has died.A tragic end for a sometimes unsung icon. One of the true greats. RIP. google.com/amp/s/www.maxi… —

Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) November 18, 2017

This is a monumentally sad day in Rock n Roll. RIP #MalcomYoung Take a moment of silence in his memory. A post shared by Slash (@slash) on Nov 18, 2017 at 8:35am PST

We are deeply saddened to have heard the news of the passing of Malcolm Young from AC/DC. Malcolm was the heart and… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Dropkick Murphys (@DropkickMurphys) November 18, 2017

Malcolm Young, one of the best to do it https://t.co/9kHJasyv00 —

SPOON (@spoontheband) November 18, 2017

It’s sad to hear of Malcolm Young’s passing. He was the heart, soul, & velvet hammer of AC/DC. We’ll definitely mis… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) November 18, 2017

RIP Malcolm Young Legend. He was the founding member of AC/DC & the engine that roared behind the most powerful ban… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) November 18, 2017

RIP Malcolm Young. Your guitar playing was a huge inspiration. Thanks for that #malcolmyoung #ACDC —

Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) November 18, 2017

RIP Malcolm Young. Shake Heaven all night long forever —

Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 18, 2017

'Malcom Young the best right hand in game! RIP. Play AC/DC loud all day!' KJ @acdc —

(@stereophonics) November 18, 2017

Wow...just got off stage here in Brisbane Australia (of all places) to the shocking news of Malcolm Young's passing… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) November 18, 2017

So sorry to hear about the passing of Malcolm Young. I grew up on AC⚡️DC and always admired his playing. RIP and Go… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

MichaelSweet Stryper (@michaelhsweet) November 18, 2017

So sad to learn of the passing of yet another friend, Malcolm Young. He will be sadly missed. God Bless @ACDC https://t.co/HuEp3kCuyQ —

Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 18, 2017

R.I.P. Malcolm Young —

Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) November 18, 2017

I’m sorry to hear about Malcolm Young, a fine player. https://t.co/nxlxTrEZIS —

Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) November 18, 2017

The greatest rhythm guitar player ever and a songwriter beyond compare. Malcolm Young is forever a legend. https://t.co/FdNfx1tRdE —

greg dulli (@MrGregDulli) November 18, 2017

Sincerest condolences going out to the Young family today. Malcolm Young sadly passing too soon. Love ya Angus! https://t.co/a3naL0CvdA —

Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) November 18, 2017