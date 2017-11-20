Delia S. From Prospect Heights

I’m the founder and part owner of MOTR GRAFX (print company in the Chicago area) and have been listening to XRT since 1978 (honesty my dial never moves from 93.1).

3 favorite bands: Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and the Beatles

Last great concert I saw: Green Day at Wrigley Field

My best hobbies are listening to music on WXRT to find new music, dancing and working in my yard in the summer time. love movies, Chicago Cubs. The Hawks and going to as many concert that I could fit in each year! and my newest hobby enjoying being a grandmother of 8 month twins Parker and Logan!