Delia S. From Prospect Heights

I’m the founder and part owner of MOTR GRAFX (print company in the Chicago area) and have been listening to XRT since 1978 (honesty my dial never moves from 93.1).

3 favorite bands: Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and the Beatles

Last great concert I saw: Green Day at Wrigley Field

My best hobbies are listening to music on WXRT to find new music, dancing and working in my yard in the summer time. love movies, Chicago Cubs. The Hawks and going to as many concert that I could fit in each year! and my newest hobby enjoying being a grandmother of 8 month twins Parker and Logan!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live