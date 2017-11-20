Noel Gallagher Says His Cat Is More Rock ‘N’ Roll Than Radiohead

If there’s one thing the Gallagher brothers can agree on it’s that they aren’t afraid to speak their minds.

Noel Gallagher was interviewed by the Irish Independent about a wide variety of topics, but it was his comments about Radiohead that raised eyebrows.

Gallagher was asked if it’s true that he said his cat (Boots) is more rock & roll than Radiohead. He responded, “Absolutely. Boots is a f***king demon.”

While Gallagher admitted he was a fan of some of their tunes, he doesn’t think Radiohead is the type of music you’d play at a party.

He said,

“No. This is the one thing that I am always going to hold against them. My wife has a physical reaction to them, when she hears them. It’s like: ‘No – can’t do it. Once he [Thom Yorke] starts singing. Can’t do it.’ No, they’re not a party band. But I’ve got some of their tunes on my phone. But I’m never in the Radiohead moment where I’m thinking, ‘Oh, a bit of modern angst will do her!.’”

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram