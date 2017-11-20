R.E.M. Share Footage From Only ‘Automatic for the People’ Concert

By Hayden Wright

In 1992, R.E.M. released Automatic for the People, their followup to Out of Time which featured “Everybody Hurts” and “Nightswimming.” The band never formally toured on the album but played one engagement in Athens, Georgia on November 19, 1992. Now, as Automatic for the People turns 25, R.E.M. released remastered footage from that concert via their official Facebook page.

“There was only one show performed in support of the 1992 release of Automatic For The People, on 19 November at the group’s old haunt, the 40 Watt Club in Athens GA,” the post reads. “Today we celebrate the 25th anniversary of this performance with a ‘live’ stream of this recently discovered footage.”

Audio from the live set is available on all versions of the 25th Anniversary Reissue of Automatic For The People.

Watch the full set here: