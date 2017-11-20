Saturday Morning Flashback: 1974 [Playlist]

By Frank E. Lee

1974 proved to be a difficult journey down the corridors of time primarily because we had to avoid many of the numerous pop hits that became part of our global soundtrack back then. A good number of them were insipid but catchy (like superflu) and hard to steer around. We were able to play some of the good ones however, and the usual practices of safe 4th dimensional travel (don’t kill your grandfather, don’t advise your younger self to buy IBM, etc…) were followed to the letter. Here’s the list of the sound of other days from 1974:

“Number 9 Dream” by John Lennon

“Skating Away on the Thin Ice of a New Day” by Jethro Tull

“U.S. Blues” by the Grateful Dead

“People Say” by the Meters

“Call Me the Breeze” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Dreamer” by Supertramp

“Cats in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin

“Turn To Stone” by Joe Walsh

“Another Saturday Night” by Cat Stevens

“Out of the Blue” by Roxy Music

“For the Love of Money” by the O’Jays

“James Dean” by the Eagles

“Lamb Lies Down on Broadway” by Genesis

“You’re No Good” by Linda Rondstadt

“All Along the Watchtower” by Dave Mason

“Pure And Easy” by the Who

“Pick Up the Pieces” by Average White Band

“Mainline Florida” by Eric Clapton

“Take Me To the River: by Al Green

“Intro/Sweet Jane” by Lou Reed

“Can’t Get Enough” by Bad Company

“Jazzman” by Carole King

“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” by Bachman Turnerr Overdrive

“Boogie Thing” by James Cotton

“Musta Got Lost” by the J. Geils Band

“As the Raven Flies” by Dan Fogelberg

“If You Can’t Rock Me” by the Rolling Stones

“Ride the Tiger” by Jefferson Starship

“Pretzel Logic” by Steely Dan

“Black Water” by the Doobie Bros.

“Nothing From Nothing” by Billy Preston

“Same Old Song And Dance” by Aerosmith