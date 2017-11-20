THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: ODESZA – “Line of Sight”

Well, the full track title is “Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE & Mansionair),” but I think that was too long to fit into the space allowed for some of our headlines, so… The important thing is that we share the track with as many ears as possible and if you have a soft spot for catchy, big sounding electro-pop, then the newest release from Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, A Moment Apart, is one that you need to spend some time with. THE BIG BEAT is nominally a rock show but we like to reach a little further out into the world of new music, so if you’ve enjoyed artists like Hudson Mohawke and M83 on the show in the past, then you’re probably digging what you’re hearing above.

On to the rest of this week’s picks.

10pm

Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending” (Domino)

Kyle Craft – “Heartbreak Junky” (Sub Pop)

ODESZA – “Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE & Mansionair)” (Foreign Family Collective/Counter)

(break)

Pearl Charles – “Sleepless Dreamer” (Kanine)

Hookworms – “Negative Space” (Domino)

Yoke Lore – “Goodpain” (ILA/Yell House)

Teenage Wrist – “Swallow” (Epitaph)

Typhoon – “Rorschach” (Roll Call)

Goat Girl – “Cracker Drool” (Rough Trade)

(break)

Mogwai – “Coolverine” (Temporary Residence)

Samson Ashe – “Too Rough” (37 Adventures)

Shame – “Concrete” (Dead Oceans)

11pm

S. Carey – “Fools Gold” (Jagjaguwar)

Sunflower Bean – “I Was a Fool” (Mom + Pop)

Fever Ray – “To the Moon and Back” (Mute)

(break)

Dream Police – “Revenge” (Sacred Bones)

Young Fathers – “Lord” (Ninja Tune)

Pinegrove – “Intrepid” (Run For Cover)

Quicksand – “Warm and Low” (Epitaph)

Miguel – “Told You So” (Bystorm Entertainment/RCA)

Sleigh Bells – “Favorite Transgressions” (Torn Clean)

(break)

King Krule – “Half Man Half Shark” (True Panther/XL)

Kelela – “LMK” (Warp)

Liza Anne – “Paranoia” (Arts & Crafts)