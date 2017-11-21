Karen K. From Chicago

I work as a speech-language pathologist (SLP) at the clinic at Northwestern’s Evanston campus, supervising graduate students as they make their classroom learning come to life by working with clients. We work with adult and pediatric clients to improve communication (e.g. post stroke or TBI, accent modification, articulation, social language, etc.).

I started listening to XRT when I moved to Chicago in the summer of 2008. I moved here from the Bay Area for graduate school and needed to find a local station as good as my beloved KFOG. XRT fit the bill! Your music helped me study late into the night back then and it keeps me going in the early morning now.

3 favorite bands: The Cure, U2, Brandi Carlile

Last great concert I saw: My husband and I saw the Milk Carton Kids a couple weeks ago at the Old Town School of Folk. They were amazing and hilarious, as always. And the opening band — Sammy Miller and the Congregation — was fantastic!

I’m a bike commuter when the temps are above 45F, my dog is the neighborhood ambassador, and singing to XRT on road trips is the best.

