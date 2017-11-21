Whoa, Wrigley Field Is Missing One Key Component

If the season started tomorrow, it’d be pretty difficult for the Cubs to play baseball.

Thankfully, there’s a few months left to fix this situation!

Offseason construction is in full swing and the Twitter account @WrigleyAerials has been providing overhead updates on the progress being made.

As you can see in their latest tweet, the field is completely covered with trucks, cranes, and other construction equipment. Additionally, a huge section of seating has been removed from the first and third base lines.

The Cubs home opener is set for April 9th against the Pirates.

