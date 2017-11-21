Concert Webcast: Alice Merton Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Whoa, Wrigley Field Is Missing One Key Component

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field
(Photo: Marty Rosenbaum/WXRT)

If the season started tomorrow, it’d be pretty difficult for the Cubs to play baseball.

Thankfully, there’s a few months left to fix this situation!

Offseason construction is in full swing and the Twitter account @WrigleyAerials has been providing overhead updates on the progress being made.

As you can see in their latest tweet, the field is completely covered with trucks, cranes, and other construction equipment. Additionally, a huge section of seating has been removed from the first and third base lines.

The Cubs home opener is set for April 9th against the Pirates.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live