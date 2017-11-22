Join Emma Mac Tonight at O’Shaughnessy’s for Heineken Holiday Hours!

By Emma Mac
Looking for a fun way to kick off the long Thanksgiving weekend? Join XRT DJ Emma Mac tonight at O’Shaughnessy’s Public House in Ravenswood!

Emma and the XRT crew will be on site from 5-7 pm to cheers to the Holidays and give away great prizes like $50 in Uber credit and an exclusive Heineken electric guitar!

Check out the rest of the XRT Heineken Holiday Hours locations here, taking place every Thursday (not including this week) until Christmas from 5-7 pm.

See you tonight at O’Shaughnessy’s Public House!

