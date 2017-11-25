Visit Austin and XRT are bringing one of the best new artists from Austin here to you!

It’s The XRT Holiday Jam Pre-Show Presented by Visit Austin featuring Jane Ellen Bryant live in the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage!

Jane Ellen Bryant has a unique voice and distinguishable songwriting style that instantly sets her apart. She performs live on the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage on December 10th at 4:00PM! Enter for your chance to attend the performance. Can’t make it? You can stream the performance live at 93XRT.com!

Jane Ellen Bryant is the recent winner of Best New Band and Best Female Vocalist at the Austin Music Awards 2017. Her music feels familiar and yet fresh. The musical “hooks” leave you humming, and her rare vocal control will either have you rocking a head bang or wiping away a tear. Bryant was recently named “Artist of the Month’ by both Austin Monthly and the Austin Music Foundation. She has received prominent attention from many local outlets, including The Austin Chronicle and Austin Woman Magazine.