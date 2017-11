Muddy Waters on 3/17/77 in Chicago,Il. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage) Thanks to Paul Natkin for the use of this photo.

Hear an hour of nothing but Muddy Waters tonight on Blues Breakers between 9pm and 10pm.

Host: Blues Breakers At ‘XRT we still hear from people who tell us they’ve been listening since we were a part-time, underground station. Tom says he’s been listening longer than that. His first personal contact with ‘XRT was when he met Jo...