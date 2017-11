Breakfast With The Beatles – November 26, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Helter Skelter

The Beatles – Love Me Do (Bbc-10/20/63)

Stackridge – Old Brown Shoe

Ringo – So Wrong For So Long

John – Old Dirt Road (Menlove Avenue)

Joel Frahm & Brad Mehldau – Mother Nature’s Son

The Beatles – Good Morning, Good Morning

The Beatles – Yes It Is (Take 14 Stereo)

The Beatles – You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) (Anthology)

The Beatles – She Love You

The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour

Ike & Tina Turner – Come Together

George – Dark Horse

9 AM

The Beatles – I Should Have Known Better

Paul – Dear Boy

Flaming Lips – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

George – Something (Bangladesh)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Get Back (Past Masters)

Bocky & The Visions – The Spirit Of 64

Wings – Must Do Something About It

The Beatles – Yesterday

Kurt Elling – Norwegian Wood

George – All Things Must Pass

The Beatles – No Reply

John – Cold Turkey

The Beatles – I Want To Tell You

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – NOVEMBER 26, 2017

THE CONCERT FOR GEORGE – FRIDAY, 8 PM – 210, 210 GREEN BAY ROAD, HIGHWOOD

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BAGSHOT ROW – SUNDAY, 5:30 TILL 8 PM – EVEN FLOW, 302 W. STATE ST, GENEVA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

TWO OF US – BEATLE BRUNCH – SUNDAYS – LABANQUE HOTEL, 2034 RIDGE IN HOMEWOOD

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM