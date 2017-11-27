Mike W. From Aurora

I run a Project Management and Portfolio Governance office for a global technology company. Chief role, eliminate chaos… I’ve been listening to XRT since the late 70s, early 80s.

3 favorite bands: Rolling Stones, Subdudes, Revivalists
Last great concert I concert: -Subdudes at North Central College in Naperville last year. Their encore was walking around the hall singing acapella – amazing…

I have 5 brothers and 5 sisters and grew up in the Rogers Park/Edgewater neighborhood. I have been all over the world and take WXRT with me where ever I go via the internet. WXRT is really the sound track to my life..

