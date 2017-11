If you think SNL would mail it in this holiday season, you’re wrong.

The first three Saturdays in December will see all-star musicians stopping by to perform on Saturday Night Live.

Dec. 2: U2

Dec. 9: SZA

Dec. 16: Foo Fighters

U2 & Foo Fighters in the same month? Sign us up!

Take a look at the host/performer combos for December below.

