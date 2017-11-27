THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses”

An immense talent on-screen and in-studio, Charlotte is back with her first album in six years and “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses” is actually the second track from Rest that has earned song-of-the-week honors (with “Deadly Valentine” being the other). Not that I had much of a choice this week anyway, as I’m a complete sucker for lovely French electro-pop records, so…

On to the rest of this week’s picks.

10pm

Rostam – “Bike Dream” (Nonesuch)

Kelela – “LMK” (Warp)

Awolnation – “Passion” (Red Bull Records)

(break)

Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses” (Atlantic)

Dream Police – “Revenge” (Sacred Bones)

Belle & Sebastian – “I’ll Be Your Pilot” (Matador)

Wolf Alice – “Heavenward” (RCA)

Young Fathers – “Lord” (Ninja Tune)

S. Carey – “Fools Gold” (Jagjaguwar)

(break)

Dan Croll – “Tokyo” (Kobalt Music Recordings)

Kyle Craft – “Heartbreak Junky” (Sub Pop)

Sunflower Bean – “I Was a Fool” (Mom + Pop)

11pm

Morrissey – “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage” (BMG)

Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending” (Domino)

ODESZA – “Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE & Mansionair)” (Foreign Family Collective/Counter)

(break)

Ought – “These 3 Things” (Merge)

Yoke Lore – “Goodpain” (ILA/Yell House)

Hookworms – “Negative Space” (Domino)

Sufjan Stevens – “Drawn to the Blood (Sufjan Remix)” (Asthmatic Kitty)

Shame – “Concrete” (Dead Oceans)

Pearl Charles – “Sleepless Dreamer” (Kanine)

(break)

Teenage Wrist – “Swallow” (Epitaph)

Mogwai – “Coolverine” (Temporary Residence)

Fever Ray – “A Part of Us” (Mute)