THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses”

An immense talent on-screen and in-studio, Charlotte is back with her first album in six years and “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses” is actually the second track from Rest that has earned song-of-the-week honors (with “Deadly Valentine” being the other). Not that I had much of a choice this week anyway, as I’m a complete sucker for lovely French electro-pop records, so…
On to the rest of this week’s picks.
10pm
Rostam – “Bike Dream” (Nonesuch)
Kelela – “LMK” (Warp)
Awolnation – “Passion” (Red Bull Records)
(break)
Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses” (Atlantic)
Dream Police – “Revenge” (Sacred Bones)
Belle & Sebastian – “I’ll Be Your Pilot” (Matador)
Wolf Alice – “Heavenward” (RCA)
Young Fathers – “Lord” (Ninja Tune)
S. Carey – “Fools Gold” (Jagjaguwar)
(break)
Dan Croll – “Tokyo” (Kobalt Music Recordings)
Kyle Craft – “Heartbreak Junky” (Sub Pop)
Sunflower Bean – “I Was a Fool” (Mom + Pop)
11pm
Morrissey – “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage” (BMG)
Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending” (Domino)
ODESZA – “Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE & Mansionair)” (Foreign Family Collective/Counter)
(break)
Ought – “These 3 Things” (Merge)
Yoke Lore – “Goodpain” (ILA/Yell House)
Hookworms – “Negative Space” (Domino)
Sufjan Stevens – “Drawn to the Blood (Sufjan Remix)” (Asthmatic Kitty)
Shame – “Concrete” (Dead Oceans)
Pearl Charles – “Sleepless Dreamer” (Kanine)
(break)
Teenage Wrist – “Swallow” (Epitaph)
Mogwai – “Coolverine” (Temporary Residence)
Fever Ray – “A Part of Us” (Mute)