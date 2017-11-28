Full List Of 2018 GRAMMY Nominations Revealed

The GRAMMY Awards will mark its 60th anniversary on January 28th this year as the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences acknowledges the best artists, recordings, and compositions of the year.

Today, the list of nominees for the eligibility year (10/1/16 – 9/30/17) has been revealed.

You can find the full list of nominations here, but take a look at highlighted categories below.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards are set to take place on January 28th at Madison Square Garden.

Album of the Year:

Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”

JAY-Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Lorde – Melodrama

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Record of the Year:

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

JAY-Z – “The Story of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Song of the Year:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

JAY-Z “4:44”

Julia Michaels – “Issues”

Logic – “1-800-273-8255”

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Artist of the Year:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay – “Something Just Like Us”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

Portugal. the Man – “Feel It Still”

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”



Best Pop Vocal Album:

Coldplay – Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey – Lust For Life

Imagine Dragons – Evolve

Kesha – Rainbow

Lady Gaga – Joanne

Ed Sheeran – ÷ (Divide)

Best Dance Recording:

Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa – “Bambro Koyo Ganda”

Camelphat and Elderbrook – “Cola”

Gorillaz featuring DRAM – “Andromeda”

LCD Soundsystem – “Tonite”

Odesza featuring WYNNE and Mansionair – “Line of Sight”

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Bonobo – Migration

Kraftwerk – 3-D The Catalogue

Mura Masa – Mura Masa

Odesza – A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso – What Now



Best Rock Performance:

Leonard Cohen – “You Want It Darker”

Chris Cornell – “The Promise”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Kaelo – “No Good”

Nothing More – “Go To War”

Best Rock Song:

Metallica – “Atlas, Rise!”

K.Flay – “Blood in the Cut”

Nothing More – “Go to War”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Avenged Sevenfold – “The Stage”

Best Rock Album:

Mastodon – Emperor of Sand

Metallica – Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

Nothing More – The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age – Villains

The War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding



Best Alternative Music Album:

Arcade Fire – Everything Now

Gorillaz – Humanz

LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

The National – Sleep Well Beast

