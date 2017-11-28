Spencer J. From North Barrington

I am a full-time student focusing on a political science major and a graphic design minor. I attend Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where I participate on the rowing team. I am currently in a history of rock and roll class, which is the best class ever.

I have listened to XRT for 19 years. My parents are huge listeners of XRT so I have listened to XRT all of my life basically.

3 favorites: My three favorite bands are Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Audioslave.

Last great concert I saw: The last great concert I saw was between two days. My mom and I attended Pilgrimage and Bourbon and Beyond music festivals over one weekend in September and it was amazing. We got to see amazing artists like Mavis Staples, Buddy Guy, Ryan Adams, Amos Lee, our favorite, Eddie Vedder and many more. We also saw lesser known artists that were phenomenal and owned the stages like no other and are now a household name to my mom and me.

