What’s Leaving Netflix This December

All good things must come to an end some day.

After looking at what movies & tv shows are coming to Netflix this December, it’s time to look at what’s leaving the streaming catalog.

Here’s the complete list of movies leaving Netflix this December (via Variety).

All I Want for Christmas

Bedazzled

Black Snake Moan

Compulsion

Cousin Bette

Hoffa

La Viuda Negra: Season 1

Picture Perfect

Practical Magic

Rebelde

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Super Size Me

Terriers: Season 1

The Crucible

The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus

The Man from Snowy River

Touch: Season 2

Toys

Two Girls and a Guy

Waking Life

Young Frankenstein

Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2

Holes

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11

Lucky Number Slevin

Nightcrawler

The Rite

Dollhouse: Season 2

The Queen of Versailles

America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation

Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself

Dance Academy: Series 1-3

Che: Parts 1 & 2

Amores Perros

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl