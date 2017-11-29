What’s Leaving Netflix This December

All good things must come to an end some day.
After looking at what movies & tv shows are coming to Netflix this December, it’s time to look at what’s leaving the streaming catalog.
Here’s the complete list of movies leaving Netflix this December (via Variety).
All I Want for Christmas
Bedazzled
Black Snake Moan
Compulsion
Cousin Bette
Hoffa
La Viuda Negra: Season 1
Picture Perfect
Practical Magic
Rebelde
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Super Size Me
Terriers: Season 1
The Crucible
The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus
The Man from Snowy River
Touch: Season 2
Toys
Two Girls and a Guy
Waking Life
Young Frankenstein
Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2
Holes
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11
Lucky Number Slevin
Nightcrawler
The Rite
Dollhouse: Season 2
The Queen of Versailles
America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself
Dance Academy: Series 1-3
Che: Parts 1 & 2
Amores Perros
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl