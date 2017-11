I work in IT Sales and have listened to XRT for 30+ years.

3 favorite bands: U2, Police/1980’s Sting solo, Peter Gabriel, with Bowie and the Rolling Stones 4th and 5th.

Last great concert I saw: Tie: U2 @ Soldier Field for the 2017 Joshua Tree Tour or Pearl Jam @ Wrigley in 2016

I’m a huge music collector, love enjoying a good craft beer while using the Green Egg, and love spending time with my wife.

Enter for your next chance to be our Loyal Listener of the Day!