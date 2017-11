If you’re feeling stressed out by everything around you, just take a look at this video that’ll help put everything in perspective.

Astronaut Randy Bresnik shared a breathtaking video he took during a spacewalk at the International Space Station. Astronaut Bresnik was refurbishing a robotic arm and mounted a GoPro to his uniform to give his Twitter followers a view from his vantage point.

Check out the video below.

Sometimes on a #spacewalk, you just have to take a moment to enjoy the beauty of our planet Earth. pic.twitter.com/liTnCB60c9 — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) November 27, 2017

