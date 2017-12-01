Holiday Gift Ideas for the Music Lover

Do you have a music lover on your Holiday shopping list? Then you’ve come to the right post. Holiday shopping can be stressful, but music related gifts are always a knock out. Check out a few ideas below for your music lover:



We’re Going To Be Friends Children’s Book

The White Stripes have turned their beloved song “We’re Going to be Friends” into a children’s book with the help of illustrator Elinor Blake. The book tells the story of Suzy Lee as she goes to school with her books and pens, looks for bugs, shows and tells, and finds a friend.

Watch Jack and Meg perform the song for the kids at Freeman’s Bay Primary School, NZ in 2003.



Find “We’re Going To Be Friends” at Third Man Books here.



ONXRT: Live From The Archives Volume 19

This year’s ONXRT hits target stores today! The year end compilation of live recordings we’ve collected throughout the year (and years past) has a habit of selling out every year, so grab yours while you can! Proceeds benefit the Alliance for the Great Lakes and World Bicycle Relief.

ONXRT: Live from the Archives, Volume 19 includes the following tracks:

1. Phoenix – J-Boy

Webcast live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at XRT 6/5/17.

2. Mondo Cozmo – Shine

Webcast live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at XRT 2/17/17.

3. Cold War Kids – First

Webcast live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at XRT 3/18/17.

4. The Revivalists – Wish I Knew You

Recorded for Live from Studio X at House of Blues 3/18/17.

5. Kaleo – Way Down We Go

Webcast live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at XRT 2/22/17.

6. Sting – Petrol Head

Recorded live for the XRT Sunday Night Concert at The Aragon Ballroom 3/3/17.

7. Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

Webcast live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at XRT 6/15/17.

8. Vance Joy – Lay It On Me

Webcast live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at XRT 8/1/17.

9. Real Estate – Darling

Recorded for Live from Studio X at Cubby Bear 5/12/17.

10. Alt-J – In Cold Blood

Webcast live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at XRT 8/5/17.

You can purchase ONXRT Volume 19 online here.



93XRT Merch at the Threadless Store

Have you checked out the incredible variety of apparel we’re currently selling at our XRT Threadless store? You can find exactly what you’re looking for among the different logos, colors, and styles.

Use Code “CHEER7c9052” for free shipping with a minimum order of $45. Good through December 15th.

Head to the Threadless store here.

Record Store Gift Cards

If you’re not sure what records to buy someone, most local record stores offer gift cards in any amount you’d like. This is a gift that keeps on giving, because it calls for a fun outing to the record store! Check out a few of our favorite local shops:

Dave’s Records – 2604 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614

Val’s Halla – 239 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL 60304

Laurie’s Planet of Sound – 4639 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

Reggie’s Record Breakers – New Location! 2935 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Dusty Groove – 1120 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Beverly Rare Records – 11612 South Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643

Reckless Records

Lakeview:

3126 N Broadway

Chicago IL 60657

Wicker Park:

1379 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago IL 60622

Loop:

26 E Madison

Chicago IL 60602

Happy Holidays!

