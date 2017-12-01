Songs for A First Time Car Purchase [Playlist]

Two weeks ago I bought my first car ever. It’s a very sassy 2013 Black Ford Fiesta Hatchback. I’m keeping the name given by its previous owner, Taco. What else do you name a Ford Fiesta? Speaking of fiesta, this car is a party. Or maybe it isn’t a party because it’s just a car, but it sure feels like a party to me. This is the first car I’ve bought with money I’ve saved up, and damn does it feel good.

Welcome to the City of Chicago Taco! I’ll try to take good care of you among this jungle of potholes. In your honor, here are a few great car songs:

“Ridin’ In My Car” – She & Him



“Cars” – Gary Numan



“Passenger Side” – Wilco



“Little Red Corvette” – Prince



“Low Rider” – War



“Fast Car” – Tracy Chapman



“Drive My Car” – Beatles



“Car Wheels On A Gravel Road” – Lucinda Williams



“Camaro” – Kings of Leon



“Mercedes Benz” – Janis Joplin



“Pink Cadillac” – Bruce Springsteen



“Dashboard” – Modest Mouse



“Mustang Sally” – Wilson Pickett



“Free Ride” – Edgar Winter Group



“Take It Easy” – Eagles



“Highway 61 Revisted” – Bob Dylan

There you have it, Taco. I should also mention that before I bought Taco I was driving my cousin-in-law Jared’s Toyota Forerunner that had over 500,000 miles on it, and drove like a dream. Need proof? Here you go:

Safe driving everyone!

