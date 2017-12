While some may be disappointed they didn’t find U2’s new album Songs Of Experience in their iTunes library this morning, fans can rejoice that their long-awaited album is finally available.

The follow-up album to 2014’s Songs Of Innocence is out today and you can listen to it right now!

You can catch U2 in Chicago when they perform at the United Center on May 22nd & 23rd.

