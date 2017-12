By Hayden Wright

This week, Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan is hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest U2.

Both acts hail from the emerald shores of Ireland and in a series of promo videos cast member Kenan Thompson finds himself the odd man out, standing in a circle of Irish artists.

“Isn’t it insane that in this situation, I’m the one with the accent?” Kenan asks.

Watch the funny promos here: