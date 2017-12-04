Sayonara Summer, Cold Weather Is On Its Way To Chicago

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: snow, Weather, Winter
Jennifer Corbett/The News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

I hope you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm temperatures we’ve had lately, because that’s all coming to an end.

It wasn’t that out of the ordinary to see people wearing shorts or partaking in outdoor activities the past few days. Rumor has it Lin Brehmer took advantage of it by hitting the links this weekend.

As of writing, the temperature outside is a balmy 64 degrees. In December.

The CBS Chicago forecast indicates that temperatures could drop by 30 or more degrees by this time tomorrow!

The rest of the week will have highs between 30-38 degrees with lows ranging from 17-25 degrees.

While there isn’t any snow in the forecast, those who’ve lived in the Chicagoland area long enough can attest to the fact that can change in a moment’s notice.

If you’ve got your winter clothing stored away, now may be a good time to get it out, you’ll need it!

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live