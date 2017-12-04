Sayonara Summer, Cold Weather Is On Its Way To Chicago

I hope you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm temperatures we’ve had lately, because that’s all coming to an end.

It wasn’t that out of the ordinary to see people wearing shorts or partaking in outdoor activities the past few days. Rumor has it Lin Brehmer took advantage of it by hitting the links this weekend.

As of writing, the temperature outside is a balmy 64 degrees. In December.

The CBS Chicago forecast indicates that temperatures could drop by 30 or more degrees by this time tomorrow!

The rest of the week will have highs between 30-38 degrees with lows ranging from 17-25 degrees.

While there isn’t any snow in the forecast, those who’ve lived in the Chicagoland area long enough can attest to the fact that can change in a moment’s notice.

If you’ve got your winter clothing stored away, now may be a good time to get it out, you’ll need it!

