Saturday Morning Flashback: 1970 [Playlist]

Some writers have suggested that the spiritual end of the 60’s began at the deadly Rolling Stones concert a the Altamont speedway in December of 1969. In 1970, more grim news with the deaths of Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin within weeks of each other, along with the break-up of the Beatles, added more fuel to that rising fire.

But all was not lost. 1970 saw a greater awareness and desire to protect the planet. The first Earth Day took place and Richard Nixon established the Environmental Protection Agency.

It was, like every year, good and bad. A ball of confusion. We have all been here before, as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young put it.

Here’s a look at our musical journey through 1970 this time….

James Taylor – Steamroller

Santana – Oye Como Va

Temptations – Psychedelic Shack

Dave Mason – Look At You, Look At Me

Beatles – The Long And Winding Road

Crosby, Stills, Nash, And Young – Our House

Traffic – Empty Pages

Elton John – Burn Down The Mission

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Run Through The Jungle

Grateful Dead – Truckin

Bobby Bloom – Montego Bay

George Harrison – Beware Of Darkness

Dave Edmunds – I Hear You Knickin’

Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taci

Guess Who – Hand Me Down World

Stevie Wonder – Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours

The Band – The Shape I’m In

Jethro Tull – Teacher

Joe Cocker – The Letter-Live

Spirit – Nature’s Way

Jimi Hendrix – Angel

Derek And The Dominos – Bell Bottom Blues

Mick Jagger – Memo From Turner

Sly And The Family Stone – Thank You

Chicago – Questions 67 & 68

Paul McCartney – Every Night

Velvet Underground – Sweet Jane

Badfinger – No Matter What

The Doors – Peace Frog

Van Morrison – Domino

J. Geils Band – First I Look At The Purse

Grand Funk Railroad – I’m Your Captain