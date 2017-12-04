Saturday Morning Flashback: 1970 [Playlist]

Some writers have suggested that the spiritual end of the 60’s began at the deadly Rolling Stones concert a the Altamont speedway in December of 1969. In 1970, more grim news with the deaths of Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin within weeks of each other, along with the break-up of the Beatles, added more fuel to that rising fire.
But all was not lost. 1970 saw a greater awareness and desire to protect the planet. The first Earth Day took place and Richard Nixon established the Environmental Protection Agency.
It was, like every year, good and bad. A ball of confusion. We have all been here before, as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young put it.
And on Saturday Morning Flashback, it’s always Deja Vu all over again.
Here’s a look at our musical journey through 1970 this time….
James Taylor – Steamroller
Santana – Oye Como Va
Temptations – Psychedelic Shack
Dave Mason – Look At You, Look At Me
Beatles – The Long And Winding Road
Crosby, Stills, Nash, And Young – Our House
Traffic – Empty Pages
Elton John – Burn Down The Mission
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Run Through The Jungle
Grateful Dead – Truckin
Bobby Bloom – Montego Bay
George Harrison – Beware Of Darkness
Dave Edmunds – I Hear You Knickin’
Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taci
Guess Who – Hand Me Down World
Stevie Wonder – Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours
The Band – The Shape I’m In
Jethro Tull – Teacher
Joe Cocker – The Letter-Live
Spirit – Nature’s Way
Jimi Hendrix – Angel
Derek And The Dominos – Bell Bottom Blues
Mick Jagger – Memo From Turner
Sly And The Family Stone – Thank You
Chicago – Questions 67 & 68
Paul McCartney – Every Night
Velvet Underground – Sweet Jane
Badfinger – No Matter What
The Doors – Peace Frog
Van Morrison – Domino
J. Geils Band – First I Look At The Purse
Grand Funk Railroad – I’m Your Captain