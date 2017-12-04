Stone Temple Pilots Announce 2018 Tour Dates with New Singer

By Scott T. Sterling

Stone Temple Pilots are ready to fly again.

The band has revealed an upcoming round of tour dates, the first trek featuring new singer, Jeff Gutt.

“I’m going back to the gym with my personal trainer — getting ready for touring, getting everything ready,” Gutt told Billboard about the forthcoming tour. “We want all the ducks in a row so we can hit the stage and just go for it every night.”

The tour gets started on March 2 in Santa Clarita, CA, and includes stops at the Welcome to Rockville and Rock on the Range festivals.

Tickets for the headlining shows go on sale at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 8 here and will include digital copies of the band’s upcoming album when it’s released.

“If there wasn’t new music I don’t know that we’d really have a leg to stand on, but we’re sitting on 14 new songs right now,” guitarist Dean DeLeo said. “We wanted to have that ability to create new music and to go on and make more records and more music that we can just pile into the STP canon.”

DeLeo explained that the band’s new music “is very STP. It goes from acoustic-based, beautiful things to really hard-hitting, heavy moments. We just have that ability to not be in one place, musically. So this record is just like any other STP record in that regard.”

“I’ve had some time to get used to the idea,” new singer Gutt added. “It’s a very strange feeling, but at the same time I’m blessed and very honored. It’s like joining the Led Zeppelin of my generation. I feel like I’m living in a movie.”

“(Weiland) did not make this an easy task. I’ll put the blame on him; The guy was incredible in every sense of the word,” DeLeo said in regards to Gutt filling the band’s original singer’s shoes. “He was an extraordinary poet, an extraordinary lyricist. He had this gift of melody and he really knew how a song worked. And that’s what really turned our heads with Jeff, because he brought that in, too.”

Check out the full run of dates below.

3/02 – Santa Clarita, CA @ The Canyon

3/04 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory

3/08 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

3/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

3/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

3/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

3/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

3/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

3/16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/17 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom

4/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville*

4/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Fort Rock Festival*

5/20 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range*

* Tickets do not include digital album