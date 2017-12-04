THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: DJDS & Empress Of – “Love”

If you’re a fan of Lana Del Rey’s original from earlier this year, chances are you’ll fall in love with DJDS & Empress Of’s interpretation. The L.A. duo (formerly known as “DJ Dodger Stadium”) worked with fellow SoCal-er Empress Of earlier this year on the excellent “Why Don’t You Come On,” a track that also featured R&B singer Khalid, and now they’re back with more for us to enjoy.

On to the rest of this week’s show…

10pm

Sufjan Stevens – “Drawn to the Blood (Sufjan Remix)” (Asthmatic Kitty)

Ought – “These 3 Things” (Merge)

Teenage Wrist – “Swallow” (Epitaph)

(break)

DJDS – “Love (feat. Empress Of)” (Loma Vista)

Quicksand – “Warm and Low” (Epitaph)

Morrissey – “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage” (BMG)

Rhye – “Taste” (Loma Vista)

Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending” (Domino)

Kyle Craft – “Heartbreak Junky” (Sub Pop)

(break)

Smerz – “Have Fun” (XL)

Awolnation – “Passion” (Red Bull Records)

Kelela – “LMK” (Warp)

11pm

The Barr Brothers – “Queens of the Breakers” (Secret City)

ODESZA – “Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE & Mansionair)” (Foreign Family Collective/Counter)

Dan Croll – “Tokyo” (Kobalt Music Recordings)

(break)

Shame – “One Rizla” (Dead Oceans)

Yoke Lore – “Goodpain” (ILA/Yell House)

Dream Police – “Revenge” (Sacred Bones)

Django Django – “In Your Beat” (Ribbon Music)

Fever Ray – “A Part of Us” (Mute)

Wolf Alice – “Heavenward” (RCA)

(break)

Moaning – “Don’t Go” (Sub Pop)

Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses” (Atlantic)

Belle & Sebastian – “I’ll Be Your Pilot” (Matador)