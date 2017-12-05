‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Director Responds to Being Fired From Queen Film

By Scott T. Sterling

Director Bryan Singer has responded to being fired from the forthcoming Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

After being relieved up his duties for unprofessional behavior, Singer now claims that Fox movie studios wouldn’t allow him time off from the film to care for a sick parent.

“I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first,” Singer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Bohemian Rhapsody is a passion project of mine,” he continued. “With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control.”

The firing came after reports of friction between Singer and lead actor, Rami Malek, who’s portraying Queen’s Freddie Mercury in the movie. The tension allegedly between the two became so bad that at one point the director threw an object during a confrontation. Singer now says that he and Malek have resolved their differences.

“Rumors that my unexpected departure from the film was sparked by a dispute I had with Rami Malek are not true,” Singer said. “While, at times, we did have creative differences on set, Rami and I successfully put those differences behind us and continued to work on the film together until just prior to Thanksgiving.”

The film has two weeks worth of principal photography to go, reports The Hollywood Reporter, adding that Singer’s replacement will be announced soon.