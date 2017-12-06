(Photo by: Christine Newsom/XRT)

The 93XRT Goose Island Holiday Jam with Spoon and Real Estate is now officially sold out! Still looking for tickets? Tune in to XRT all this week for your chance to win!

If you’re looking for a way to warm up for the show, refresh your memory of these fantastic lesser heard Spoon songs. The Austin, Texas band has been around for over 20 years and has acquired an impressive discography of 9 studio albums.

​

“My Little Japanese Cigarette Case”



“Chicago At Night”



“All The Pretty Girls Go To The City”



“My Mathematical Mind”



“Don’t Make Me a Target”



See you Sunday!