By Emma Mac
Emma Mac Heineken

Looking for a way to relax after work, enjoy Heineken, and be entered to win great prizes all at the same time? Join XRT DJ Emma Mac this Thursday from 5-7 at The Elbo Room in Lakeview!

Emma and the XRT crew will be on site from 5-7 pm to cheers to the Holidays and give away great prizes like $50 in Uber credit and an exclusive Heineken electric guitar!

Congratulations to last week’s winner, Ryan, who won the Heineken guitar and Uber gift card at Fado!

heiny Join Emma Mac at The Elbo Room this Thursday for Heineken Holiday Hours!

The Elbo Room is a cozy, 2 story venue that has hosted national acts such as James Bay, Spoon, Cage the Elephant, John Butler Trio, Joss Stone and Guster. Find more info on Elbo Room here.

Check out the rest of the XRT Heineken Holiday Hours locations here, taking place every Thursday until Christmas from 5-7 pm.

See you Thursday at Elbo Room for some Holiday Cheer!

