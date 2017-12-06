The Tedeschi Trucks Band are coming to Chicago for a string of 93XRT Shows at the Chicago Theatre this January. If you’re eagerly counting down the days until their performance, you may want to take a listen to this Neil Young cover they just released to get excited.

Coming from a recording at their recent show at the Fox Theater in Oakland, Tedeschi Trucks Band delivered an excellent cover of Neil Young’s Harvest track “Alabama.”

You can listen to their take on “Alabama” above.

