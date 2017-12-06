Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

While the official announcement of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class of 2018 won’t come until next week, the Rock Hall has revealed the fans opinion on who should be inducted.

The annual fan vote results are in and show which nominees voters feel are deserving of induction to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

The winners are…

1. Bon Jovi (1,162,146 votes)

2. Moody Blues (947,795 votes)

3. Dire Straits (613,749 votes)

4. The Cars (552,733 votes)

5. Judas Priest (538,508 votes)

Other notable nominee positions include The Zombies at 6 (529,478 votes), Eurythmics at 7 (451,997 votes), J. Geils Band at 8 (349,319 votes), Depeche Mode at 9 (302,144 votes), Radiohead at 12 (176,310 votes), and The Meters at 19 (59,045 votes).

The official results will be announced on Wednesday, December 13th.

