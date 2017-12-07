We’re winding down a great year of new music. This week’s show featured songs which received their very first spins on the radio station! Check out the playlist below and on 93XRT ‘s Spotify page.

If you’re digging what you’re hearing on New Noise at Nine, see a live show and buy music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta , and Spotify – my handle on all three is RyanArnoldRocks and let me know what you find!

Your pal,

–Ryan A.