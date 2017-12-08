(Photo By: Christine Newsom/93XRT)

Forbes put together its annual list of the world’s highest paid musicians of the past year and one point is certain. It’s good to be on top.

Take a look at a few notable entries as well as the top 10 highest earning musicians below.

15. Jimmy Buffett ($50.5 million)

13. Red Hot Chili Peppers ($54 million)

13. Paul McCartney ($54 million)

11. Elton John ($60 million)

10. Metallica ($66.5 million)

9. Adele ($69 million)

8. Bruce Springsteen ($75 million)

7. Justin Bieber ($83.5 million)

6. Guns N’ Roses ($84 million)

5. Coldplay ($88 million)

4. The Weeknd ($92 million)

3. Drake ($94 million)

2. Beyonce ($105 million)

1. Diddy ($130 million)