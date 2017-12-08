(Photo By: Christine Newsom/93XRT)
Forbes put together its annual list of the world’s highest paid musicians of the past year and one point is certain. It’s good to be on top.
Take a look at a few notable entries as well as the top 10 highest earning musicians below.
15. Jimmy Buffett ($50.5 million)
13. Red Hot Chili Peppers ($54 million)
13. Paul McCartney ($54 million)
11. Elton John ($60 million)
10. Metallica ($66.5 million)
9. Adele ($69 million)
8. Bruce Springsteen ($75 million)
7. Justin Bieber ($83.5 million)
6. Guns N’ Roses ($84 million)
5. Coldplay ($88 million)
4. The Weeknd ($92 million)
3. Drake ($94 million)
2. Beyonce ($105 million)
1. Diddy ($130 million)
